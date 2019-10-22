Best and worst of RAW after the draft- Underdogs get showcased, Disappointing brawl

Rusev invaded a restaurant where Lashley was seated with Lana

I actually thought that RAW this week was a very solid show. It was also painfully obvious that this was a lot more Paul Heyman than Vince McMahon.

Of course, I have no way to verify this, but certain aspects of the business have become synonymous with Paul Heyman over the years, all of which were on full display this week. Even after three hours were done, I was not exhausted like other weeks.

In fact, after last night's Bound For Glory show, I had a feeling that anything WWE dished out would be disappointing in comparison. I'm glad to report that such was not the case at all, and it was a refreshingly good week of wrestling.

Thankfully, all the confusion around the draft has settled and we can get straight back to the action.

#1 Best: Heyman and Mysterio exchange harsh words

"Tu Le Dices a Ese cabron, que Cain Velazquez le va a partir toda su madre" -Rey Mysterio a Heyman pic.twitter.com/PzFp461sd6 — WWE Fans En Español (@FansWWE_Club) October 22, 2019

So many Superstars seem more confident when they're allowed to speak in their native tongue, be it Rey Mysterio or even someone like Asuka. This week, Mysterio cut the ultimate babyface promo and even though a lot of it was in Spanish, the audience hung on to every word because they could sense the sincerety of his words and his delivery.

And then Paul Heyman would show up on the big screen, not as the Executive Director and creative mind behind RAW, but instead as the advocate for the Beast Incarnate. The two veterans exchanged barbs and harsh words in a manner that only they could, and kept the audience captivated throughout. It was a great segue to the Cain Velasquez segment that followed.

The one aspect I didn't like about this whole segment is how Mysterio would not resort to violence. Even if he's injured, he should never back down from a fight!

