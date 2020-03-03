Best and Worst of RAW before Elimination Chamber- Brock Lesnar destroyed, WWE star embarrassed twice?

What an epic showdown we saw from these two stars!

I genuinely have to say that I thought that RAW this week was a pretty splendid show from start to finish, and there wasn't a single dull moment. I thought that the three-hour duration was not felt at all and at the most, it felt like the show was 2-hours long to me at least.

And yet, there were a few things that I thought were extremely weak and I shall outline them for you in this article. Don't ask me what I thought about the Erick Rowan thing because I have no idea what to think of it, at the moment and would like to wait a week before I comment on the same.

But I have some thoughts on some other aspects of the show. Feel free to leave a comment and let me know what you liked and what you disliked from RAW.

And without further ado, let me dive straight into the action.

#1 Best: Drew McIntyre destroys Brock Lesnar

What a fantastic story WWE has been telling with Brock Lesnar and the WWE Championship! I mean here is a guy who squashed Ricochet in a matter of seconds and yet, there is a man who towers over this hulk and who even gets the better of him in physical exchanges.

WWE made us believe that for perhaps the first time in his career, Brock Lesnar will be on the back foot as we head towards WrestleMania 36 because the Scottish Psychopath has his number. They are telling us the story of a man who is not intimidated by The Beast Incarnate and also telling us the story of his finisher, a weapon of mass destruction that can take Brock Lesnar down.

I love this story, ladies, and gentlemen!

