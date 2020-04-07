Best and worst of RAW- WWE Superstar wants a new wife, Poor booking for WrestleMania 36 winner

Drew McIntyre would defend his championship minutes after winning it.

There was a massive return from a very important women's division star.

The shocking footage from WrestleMania wasn't very shocking after all

I understand all of the issues that WWE is facing at this point in time. But even with that considered, I would have to say that this was probably the worst RAW after WrestleMania episode that I have seen in quite some time.

What makes RAW after WrestleMania special is the WWE Universe and one can't really fault the company for not having a crowd because of current circumstances. One realizes that if they could, they would fill the audience with members of the audience.

And so, I will keep this element out of my review when I write the 'Best and Worst' aspects of RAW. I invite you to do the same and do feel free to voice out whatever you may wish to say.

#1 Best: Lashley wants a change in his management

Bobby Lashley is unhappy with Lana as his manager and as his wife too. The drama of who can take her place and if this means that she will go back to Rusev's side will play out in the following weeks, and I genuinely think that it could be a very interesting twist indeed.

Maybe we could see a return from Lio Rush that could reignite the partnership that Bobby Lashley had with him, and we could see Rush pushing Lashley all the way to the top. Maybe we could even see Lashley becoming a sort of a playboy character where he hunts for a new wife on RAW, and it leads to some really dramatic moments indeed.

But I'm guessing that the best-case scenario in this regard is if he gets a new manager in someone like Paul Heyman, who hones him to be a fighting machine and then, eventually, when Brock Lesnar isn't happy with his manager dividing his duties, it leads to the long-awaited Lashley vs. Lesnar match.

Well, one can hope.

