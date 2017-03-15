Best and Worst of Smackdown: 14th March, 2017

With less than 30 days to go until Wrestlemania 33, Smackdown this week was a pretty crazy ride!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 15 Mar 2017, 08:54 IST

AJ Styles was the centre of attention, this week on Smackdown

The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA witnessed a much more interesting and invigorating Smackdown Live show this week as compared to the events on Raw, the night prior. This felt like a show that was actually building to Wrestlemania, instead of just killing time.

While the storyline around AJ Styles, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan took centre stage this week, it was all in all, a show with only a few weak moments. Without further ado, we present the best and worst of Smackdown Live, WWE’s underdog blue brand.

#1 Best: AJ Styles finally acts like a true heel

Although, even as a heel, Styles did get cheered

The ‘Phenomenal One’ turned heel many months ago when he attacked John Cena. Even though he’s been a heel ever since AJ has been cheered by fans everywhere he's gone because of his exceptional in-ring work and the respect that fans have for his TNA/NJPW years.

AJ never did get his one-on-one rematch against the WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and while he did come close to scoring an opportunity, he never did. Last week on Smackdown Live, we finally saw AJ snap!

AJ Styles unleashed his mean streak this week as he attacked Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon in the parking lot, sending him through a car window. While Shane McMahon has made a career out of going through glass, this was considered to be a dastardly act and Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan eventually fired Styles for the same.

Shane McMahon would reverse the decision as he told the WWE Universe that he would face AJ Styles at Wrestlemania. May not be the best match, but we have to admit that the build has been quite spectacular.