Best and worst of SmackDown Live: 15 August, 2017

The finish to Smackdown's Summerslam go-home show left us scratching our heads.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 16 Aug 2017, 09:34 IST

A pretty ordinary show with an out of the blue finish!

Raw really stepped it up last night and until the last five minutes, SmackDown Live really did not. Before the show concluded, I had a very different opening paragraph in mind and the last five minutes forced us to revisit and rephrase it entirely.

This episode of the blue brand from Providence, RI honestly proved one thing. Going in to SummerSlam in Brooklyn, Raw has a significantly better showcase of matches.

However, let's not discredit the fact that this show had its moments too. Let's jump into the thick of things, and examine the best and worst of SmackDown Live, the 'go home show' before SummerSlam 2017.

#1 Best: Tensions galore

The dynamics of this match leave much to the imagination!

This is a program that has been booked right, ever since it was announced. While Kevin Owens and AJ Styles haven't had the dynamic one would expect from Superstars in their league during their matches, the additional component of Shane McMahon has made their contest feel far more special.

We do not know which way the pendulum will swing and whom Shane will favour come SummerSlam this weekend, and that gives us something to look forward to.

Yes, some of the segments are a little childish, but even in the childishness, there is an attempt at telling a compelling story. We are sure that Kevin Owens and AJ Styles will step it up for SummerSlam in Brooklyn, and when they do, it will be interesting to see how Shane gets caught in the fray.

However, not all was perfect with this particular show.