Best and worst of SmackDown Live: 18th July, 2017

SmackDown Live does not live up to our expectations, heading into Battleground.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jul 2017, 08:56 IST

Despite their best efforts, SmackDown Live under delivered this week

Days before the final pit stop heading into Summerslam, the Battleground PPV, SmackDown Live came to us from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Unfortunately, while it needed to be an absolutely mind blowing show, it was just another ‘fine but not really noteworthy’ effort.

We can safely say that it did not make us want to tune in and watch Battleground, and instead made us wonder what’s in store for us at Summerslam; when these feuds run their course. We have solid reasoning behind our assertions and we bring them to you in our 'Best and Worst' section.

#1 Worst: Weak debut

The booking made it difficult to buy into the idea of Kanellis as a threat

Those who have followed Mike Kanellis on the independent circuit know that he is a good hand, and can most certainly have competitive matches. He needed to put on a compelling show in his first ever WWE match, after making his name on the indies for fifteen years.

While he did win his match against an opponent of Sami Zayn’s talent and calibre, he did so in a rather cowardly fashion indeed. Yes, we understand that his gimmick is that of someone who hides behind his wife, but a stronger showing would have made a better impact, at least, in our opinion.

We don’t see Kanellis as someone who is little more than enhancement talent, if he is continued to be booked in this fashion on the blue brand.