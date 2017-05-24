Best and Worst of SmackDown Live: 23 May, 2017

This was a pretty good show, with few complaints.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 08:56 IST

This one image was the IWC’s ‘dream come true’ moment

Two nights ago at Backlash, the world looked on in shock as Jinder Mahal, a man who was at best, a mid card competitor, captured WWE’s top prize. It was no surprise then, that the crowd at the Huntington Center in Toledo was hot and pumped, through the course of the entire evening on SmackDown Live.

To WWE’s credit, the storylines did advance and there was enough in the show to hold our attention for two straight hours. At the same time, it wasn’t a perfect show and we do have some constructive suggestions for improvement. So, let's get straight to the heart of the action then, guys!

#1 Best: A dream team comes together

Many smart mark tears of joy were shed, after tonight's episode

Those who are familiar with NJPW, know of AJ Styles’ iconic match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestle Kingdom 10 in Japan. Many fans have wanted a repeat performance of the same match in a WWE ring.

This week, we got the first glimpse of the two men interacting, as Styles and Nakamura teamed up in the main event of the evening, against Kevin Owens and ‘The Showoff’ Dolph Ziggler. At one point during the night, however, the two men even teased the idea of facing one another.

In any case, we get to see the two men collide, albeit in a very different environment from our dream scenario, in the ‘Money in the Bank’ ladder match, in just four weeks. That should be pretty awesome indeed, truth be told.