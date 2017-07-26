Best and Worst of SmackDown Live: July 25, 2017

WWE made up for Battleground with a great showing this week!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jul 2017, 08:34 IST

Chris Jericho's return alone made the show a worthwhile watch!

The superstars of SmackDown Live performed before a bunch of 'hicks' in Richmond, Virginia, according to former US Champion Kevin Owens. Thankfully, the crowd that Owens ran down was an enthusiastic bunch and they made this week's episode of SmackDown feel very special indeed, cheering the babyfaces and booing the heels with equal gusto.

In return, WWE treated them to an episode of SmackDown Live that was far more exciting and entertaining than what had been served to us at Battleground, this weekend on the WWE Network. Let's examine what worked and what did not, from this explosive episode.

#`1- Best: Welcome back, man

Chris Jericho's arrival made the show feel very special indeed

He may not be as agile as he was in his prime. He may not be able to hang with some of the younger talents as seamlessly as he used to when he ruled the roost on WWE. However, Chris Jericho is one of WWE's most beloved characters and we're glad to announce that he's back from touring with Fozzy.

Well, it seems like he'll be an integral part of SmackDown Live going forward. Not only did the audience react with glee when he put AJ Styles in the 'List of Jericho', and when he referred to Kevin Owens as a 'stupid idiot',

On the most recent episode of SmackDown Live, Jericho was part of one of the best main event matches that we remember watching in a long time. The blue brand has seemed like it has been lacking star power for a while now, and the addition of Jericho to the roster should solve this problem.