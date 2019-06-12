Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Super ShowDown: Big return, New gimmick

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.40K // 12 Jun 2019, 10:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown Live wasn't the best or the worst show, really

Did I like aspects of SmackDown Live? Yes, I did. Did I dislike other things about SmackDown Live as well, with regard to what happened during the show? Yes, I did.

This was one of the most uneventful shows of SmackDown Live that I remember seeing for quite some time now. You could have switched over to another channel and resumed watching next week's show because nothing of note happened this week.

But would I go on to say that this was a complete waste of my time? I'm not implying that at all because it was a fun show.

Of course, I know that a lot of you think differently and so I invite you to leave a comment, good or bad, in the section below.

#1 Best: Big E returns

The New Day seemed incomplete without Big E in the mix, didn't it? I loved the thunderous pop that accompanied Big E's return when he came out both for the promo segment and then got the hot tag during the main event match. Big E is one of the most popular athletes in the world right now and may even be more popular than Kofi Kingston.

There's also the matter of who attacked him backstage which should be the main storyline leading up to SummerSlam and beyond. Many are speculating that it was Big E himself who orchestrated the attack, meaning that he will turn heel and go after Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship after the Dolph Ziggler storyline eventually concludes. It will also mean the end of the New Day.

Or maybe I'm overthinking this and The New Day will remain a cohesive unit, bolstered by the return of Big E into the mix once again. Which scenario would you guys prefer?

See WWE Smackdown Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE Smackdown Results page

1 / 7 NEXT