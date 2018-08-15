Best and Worst of SmackDown Live Before SummerSlam

How did SmackDown Live fare, after a pretty fabulous RAW?

RAW kicked things into high gear, right before SummerSlam 2018 this weekend. Unfortunately, SmackDown Live was only a shadow of the events on RAW, in my opinion. There were a few things that I enjoyed. Overall, it was still an absolute filler show.

At some points, it just seemed like SmackDown Live did not even try. And this is not to take away from the action in the ring, which was great as always. My criticism is with the creative team, who seemed to phone it in all through the show.

Did you guys think the show was just as lacklustre as I did? Please feel free to chime in and let me know what you felt, in the section right below.

Unlike RAW, SmackDown Live did not get me excited at all for SummerSlam, this weekend.

#1 Best: Samoa Joe and the big finale twist

Samoa Joe was certainly the best thing about SmackDown Live, this week

Remember how Enzo Amore liked to call himself 'the realest guy in the room'? I think that phrase is better suited for Samoa Joe, who brings an intensity and passion into his promos that makes everything he says sound supremely real. Just consider his interaction with Paige in the backstage area. The crowd cheered for him, despite the fact that he was a heel.

As cheesy as the letter from AJ Styles' wife was, in the end, it was the only real 'surprise' on an otherwise lacklustre show. I personally would not have bought it had it not been Samoa Joe delivering the message. Joe came across as a devious and malicious heel, cutting this intense promo.

AJ Styles, when you cut a promo on a normal superstar, you have a 50/50 chance of burning them.



But that's Samoa Joe, and he's not normal. So you have a 25% chance at best of burn him.



Then you add your wife and kids to the mix? Your chance of burning. Drastic go down #SDLive. — Kane Hocking (@VividChim) August 15, 2018

As for the match on Sunday, we all know it's going to be great. We've all seen these two men mix it up several times in TNA.

I do hope that WWE continues this feud, even after SummerSlam is over and done.

