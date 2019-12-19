Best and worst of the final AEW Dynamite of 2019- Massive new feud teased, embarrassing botches & a kidnapping

The show had its share of good and bad moments

So how did the final episode of AEW Dynamite this year fare, you ask? I thought that it started off very strong, and as it so often happens, tapered off from the time the women's match started.

I'll get into the specifics during the review, but the women's division in AEW is by far the weakest thing about the company at the moment. Viewers have the option of switching to another network and seeing Superstars like Dakota Kai and Io Shirai tear it up in fantastic matches.

In any case, be sure to let me know what you thought of this week's episode. There were definitely some bright spots, but overall, there are certain elements that keep dragging the show down every single week.

AEW seriously needs to address these problems to ensure that 2020 goes off without a hitch for them!

#1 Best: Kenny Omega and Adam Page tease a potential feud

The issue with AEW is that, in their attempt to be different from WWE, they had eliminated almost every aspect of what we know and love as 'sports entertainment' until this week's thrilling opening contest happened.

The Lucha Brothers scored an impressive victory over Kenny Omega and Adam Page when the two men had a massive miscommunication in the middle of the ring. It did seem like it would come to blows and now, this is a feud that we can all sink our teeth into.

But speaking of sports entertainment, I loved the fact that PAC showed up on the big screen and seemingly even kidnapped Michael Nakazawa, who is Kenny Omega's best friend, leading to what has been the most compelling storyline in AEW since it began. It gives PAC a whole new layer of personality we hadn't seen thus far!

