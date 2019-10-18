Best and worst of the WWE 2019 Draft- Becky Lynch shines, The Fiend drafted to the wrong brand?

This year's edition of the draft had no major surprises

Even though the brand split had technically come into effect in the year 2016, the Wild Card Rule had diluted the same. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue had reported that the Wild Card Rule would be going away back in July, and it does seem that he was on the money!

The 2019 Draft took place on SmackDown last week and then would extend all the way to RAW, and even after that on WWE Backstage, where Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were traded to SmackDown. So, now that the rosters seem to be set in stone, what did we like, and what did we dislike about the same?

#1 Best: Choosing Becky Lynch as the No. 1 draft pick

@BeckyLynchWWE is not only number 1 in the draft, but she is number 1 in the whole business! She is The Man. Proud to be a fan! pic.twitter.com/1oUTMXbdTe — Ryan Crotts (@RyanCrotts) October 13, 2019

In the business of professional wrestling, they say that 'perception is reality.' The fact of the matter is that while Becky Lynch is the top female babyface in the company, she is not nearly as hot as she was back when Ronda Rousey was in the thick of things.

WWE needed to remind us that Becky Lynch was the hottest thing in the business, and as a result, not only did they make her the face of the 2K20 video game, they also made her the No.1 draft pick.

One may say that the women's division on RAW is a bit sparse, because who does Becky Lynch take on once she's faced Charlotte Flair? Well, Asuka is on the brand, and the two women have unfinished business, stemming from the green mist!

