Best and worst of the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania- Big return, The biggest issue with Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt revealed

Find out why Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt is not a good idea.

Thankfully, the return of Corey Graves helped the company in a big way.

Strowman and Nakamura battled it out in the main event

The SmackDown after WrestleMania was a significantly better show than RAW but that's not saying much if you consider that RAW wasn't a very good show at all. That said, I think it was not nearly as good as the usual episodes of SmackDown that follow the biggest show of the year, but I suppose that we can cut the company some slack considering the current circumstances prevailing around the world.

Do let me know if you thought that this week's show was better than usual. Do you think the Blue brand is more entertaining than its Red counterpart right now?

A lot of things were indicated in this week's episode that should play a much bigger role in the episodes that follow hereon in.

#1 Best: The return of Corey Graves to commentary

With all due respect to Michael Cole, who is the voice of WWE, it just felt like he was struggling to call all of the action in the ring over the past few weeks all on his own. We thought that JBL would provide a welcome addition but it turned out that his microphone was turned down so low at WrestleMania that we could all barely hear him.

The return to the booth for Corey Graves is a great thing because now both Cole and Graves could play off each other and both men could add their unique flavor to the mix. I would even go so far as to say that Michael Cole seemed better because of Graves' return, now able to focus on just doing the play-by-play instead of color as well. The two men have natural chemistry and obviously have deep-seated respect and admiration for each other as well, which was evident during this week's broadcast.

