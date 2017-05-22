Best and Worst of WWE Backlash 2017

The era of The Maharaja began with a very mixed-bag pay-per-view.

22 May 2017

Backlash was a show with some positives and some more negatives

The NXT Takeover: Chicago show from last night was one of the more memorable events we’ve watched in the recent past. Backlash started off strong, but gradually became just another overly long pay-per-view, with very few long-term consequences, except for Jinder Mahal’s big win.

The show wasn’t awful, but it won’t go down in history as one of the better SmackDown Live pay-per-views. Like always, we bring you our critical analysis of Backlash, moments after it happened.

Presenting the Best and Worst from the lukewarm SmackDown Live exclusive event.

#1 Worst: Felt like a longer SmackDown Live show

There was very little on this pay-per-view we hadn't seen

Except for certain special attractions, this could have been just another SmackDown Live show. When you begin a pay-per-view with Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English, put Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan before the championship match (despite the fact that they wrestled each other on TV), and have a silly 6-woman tag team match, the overall outcome can be very underwhelming indeed.

While there was some freshness across the pay-per-view (Nakamura’s debut, Jinder Mahal’s big win), the rest of it was honestly very ‘meh' indeed.