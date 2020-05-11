Best and worst of WWE Money in the Bank: Temporary Wyatt Family reunion, Mistake with Seth Rollins

The tables turned as instead of Bray Wyatt, we saw Braun Strowman wearing a mask

The best thing about WWE Money in the Bank is just how quickly the show was over. WWE went the extra mile to ensure that no aspect of the show stretched out longer than it was necessary which is a good thing, because, in the past, they have been guilty of extending their shows way past the actual sweet spot.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 review

Overall, I would have to say that I quite enjoyed the show and if you were to ask me if you should spend 3 1/2 hours of your life watching the latest offering from WWE, I would answer with 'yes!' chants. In any case, here is my best and worst list from WWE Money in the Bank.

#1 Best: WWE reunites the Wyatt Family

Braun Strowman defeats Bray Wyatt to retain the #WWE Universal Championship!#MITB pic.twitter.com/5i3GSTZ9q6 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) May 11, 2020

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt faced off against one another for the WWE Universal Championship in a match where there were cameos by the Firefly Fun House puppets. I loved the fact that for a change, WWE chose to make Bray Wyatt the unmasked one in this match and it was Braun Strowman who had the mask on.

The Wyatt Family briefly reunited after Bray Wyatt's pleas for Braun Strowman to come home once again but it was all a ruse by Strowman who played mind games of his own to draw Wyatt in and deliver a power slam to pick up a win.

Do not think that Braun Strowman is out of the metaphorical woods yet because a certain Fiend may be present in his immediate future vying for the title he so proudly holds.