Best and Worst of WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House - New Champion crowned, top NXT Superstar moving to the main roster?

What did you make of the impressive debut of Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver tonight?

NXT TakeOver: In Your House saw Io Shirai become the new NXT Women's Champion!

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What a show, what a night!

Oh my, what a show that was! NXT TakeOver: In Your House exceeded everyone's expectations and then some. Right from the beginning with the fast-paced women's tag team match to the end that saw the crowning of the new NXT Women's Champion, there was hardly anything to complain about the show.

This was surely one of the best TakeOver PPVs in NXT history, and as mentioned by Triple H earlier, fans are going to demand more of the same. So, in a nutshell, if you've missed it and you ask me whether to watch NXT TakeOver: In Your House, I'll give you a big Stone Cold Steve Austin style "Hell Yeah!" or even a Daniel Bryan "Yes" chant.

But in case you are too impatient to watch the entire show and want to know what went down, I present the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Be sure to comment down and let me know what you thought about tonight's show from the Black and Gold brand of WWE.

Of course, your thoughts could be completely different from mine and we are all allowed to have our opinions and enjoy the product the way we like!

#1 Best: Karrion Kross' impressive NXT TakeOver debut

Karrion Kross is one of those guys who you get impressed by in just a single look. The man has the physique, killer (no pun intended) looks, amazing in-ring skills, and add to it his beautiful girlfriend and on-screen valet Scarlett, and WWE looks to have its next big Superstar in him!

After signing with WWE earlier this year, Karrion Kross made his NXT TakeOver debut tonight as he took on the former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa. The two built an amazing feud in the last few weeks on NXT with some intense promos and vignettes.

Advertisement

As expected by many, Karrion Kross dominated Ciampa tonight at NXT TakeOver: In Your House and picked up an impressive victory. Right from the start with a thrilling entrance to all of his intense strikes to the end where he made Tommaso Ciampa pass out to his submission, Kross impressed in a huge way!

I can see him in the NXT Championship picture very soon!

1 / 6 NEXT