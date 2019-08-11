Best and worst of WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto - Unadvertised segment, Disappointing title match

One of the best TakeOver main events I remember watching

There was a point during NXT TakeOver: Toronto, where I told my colleagues on our group chat that I believed this was one of the weaker TakeOver events that I have seen. They would argue, quite rightfully, that I should wait until the main event before I pass my judgment about the show quality.

There were definitely some low points through the course of the night, and it may not have been the best TakeOver I remember watching. But then again, one has the highest of expectations from an NXT TakeOver.

By the end of the night, after the main event match, I had changed my mind completely. This is a show that was well worth my time because Cole and Gargano would risk both life and limb to entertain us all.

This is a best and worst review of what was, eventually, a good show.

#1 Best: Cole tears it up with Gargano

I know that a lot of people were disappointed that we'd see yet another Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole match before the event even took place. Even though I had the same thoughts initially, every time the bell rings, these two men prove that they are two of the best in the whole world.

From a really good technical wrestling match to a brawl that took them all over the arena, to finally arriving at what Mauro Ranallo described as a 'Chamber of Horrors', Cole and Gargano told a story of two competitors eager to prove why they should be the face of brand NXT.

The commentary was absolutely extraordinary, especially from Mauro Ranallo. There were many nail-biting moments through the match, and although I did have a problem with it, that I will detail later, it was a thrilling affair.

