Best and worst of WWE RAW- 2 Current Champions attacked, Injury changes WrestleMania 36 plans

Paul Heyman dropped a certain word that was beeped out.

RAW did the best that they could under the current circumstances.

I am not a religious guy but I hope and pray that everything goes back to normal by the time that SummerSlam comes around, at least. The WWE Universe is the life-blood of the company and these shows, without any fans around, just seem to be lacking in any excitement.

And while WWE is trying to do the best that they can under the circumstances, it is very clear that the shows are suffering because of the circumstances prevailing around the world. I thought that it was unfortunate indeed that the RAW before WrestleMania, which would have been a great show under normal circumstances, had to suffer in the manner that it did this week.

In any case, here is the best and worst of RAW this week. As always, feel free to comment and let me know how amped and how excited you are about WrestleMania.

#1 Best: The Undertaker's best promo

As my colleague Rohit Nath remarked during the course of this week's show, every promo sounded better without a live crowd present. Edge was fantastic, and even Kevin Owens, who is always great, kicked it up to the next level this week. It was The Undertaker, who cut a passionate promo at the very top of the show and proved to the world why he is the greatest sports entertainer ever, that stole the show.

If you did not watch the promo, go back and watch the delivery and the intensity that he brought to the table. It's impossible not to be hyped for his match with AJ Styles if you saw it.

And of course, I have to mention the fact that Paul Heyman was also at the top of his game in the go-home segment and probably thrived on the fact that the segment wasn't aired live.

