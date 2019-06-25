Best and worst of WWE RAW after Stomping Grounds: Big return, Sister Abigail stalks The Miz?

Did you see her peering from the background, reader?

So, Stomping Grounds was an interesting show in a lot of ways. I thought that in terms of quality it was a solid show, but I don't really think that it was a commercial success, as ticket sales were poor.

The RAW that followed was a pretty interesting show with surprises, title changes, and more. I daresay that the three hours flew by pretty fast, and I could have watched another hour because of how solid they were.

WWE has put on two good shows on two consecutive nights and I hope that this is a trend that continues all the way to WWE Extreme Rules. I know that not everyone in the WWE Universe is happy right now, but you can't have the Attitude Era back overnight...you need to take baby steps in the right direction with every single episode.

In any case, I want to hear your thoughts as well, with regard to whether or not you liked the show.

#1 Best: The extraordinary main event

This was just two babyfaces fighting it out to determine who was superior in the ring. I know that a lot of you will complain about Ricochet losing the match after winning a prestigious United States Championship, but in my books losing to a top star is never a big problem.

It was a back and forth match with a lot of drama, with Styles sending Gallows and Anderson to the back. And because Styles won the contest, I'm sure that this is the first of many matches between the men. And if this is just the beginning, I wonder how much more they'll amp it up in the matches that will follow.

A lot of people say that the main roster waters Superstars down. Once in a while, we get great contests like these.

