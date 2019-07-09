Best and worst of WWE RAW before Extreme Rules: CM Punk chants, Top star buried

This was a really disappointing episode of WWE's premier show

Last week, it seemed like RAW was a brand new show, with Paul Heyman leading the charge with a very different show. This week was a step backward, as RAW essentially returned to what we're used to, every Monday night.

I wouldn't even necessarily say that it was a bad show per se, but it was not the show we needed. Last week's explosive beginning with Heyman at the helm indicated a paradigm shift, which did not reflect in this week's show.

That said, I did manage to find some positives from the show. Unfortunately, in my overall analysis, I will have to admit that there are far more negatives than positives, this week.

Also, what did you guys think of the CM Punk chants during the Bayley vs. Sarah Logan match?

#1 Best: Singles push for Cesaro

It is a well-known fact that Paul Heyman is a Cesaro fan. It is obvious after his split from Sheamus that Cesaro will be given a singles push, going forward. I think that this is a very good thing, based on just how talented the man really is. Personally, I believe that Cesaro may be the most underrated superstar in the whole RAW roster.

Now, I know that some of you will say that a win over No Way Jose is not a big deal, not because the man isn't talented, but because he's only been booked as a comedy character on TV. But I would still say that it's a great sign of things to come, because Cesaro could potentially be a top heel. Paul Heyman recognizes this and he's probably building Cesaro for the big leagues.

This was a step in the right direction, I felt. It also gave Jose some TV time.

