×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of WWE RAW before Extreme Rules: CM Punk chants, Top star buried

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
7.39K   //    09 Jul 2019, 11:27 IST

This was a really disappointing episode of WWE's premier show
This was a really disappointing episode of WWE's premier show

Last week, it seemed like RAW was a brand new show, with Paul Heyman leading the charge with a very different show. This week was a step backward, as RAW essentially returned to what we're used to, every Monday night.

I wouldn't even necessarily say that it was a bad show per se, but it was not the show we needed. Last week's explosive beginning with Heyman at the helm indicated a paradigm shift, which did not reflect in this week's show.

That said, I did manage to find some positives from the show. Unfortunately, in my overall analysis, I will have to admit that there are far more negatives than positives, this week.

Also, what did you guys think of the CM Punk chants during the Bayley vs. Sarah Logan match?

#1 Best: Singles push for Cesaro

It is a well-known fact that Paul Heyman is a Cesaro fan. It is obvious after his split from Sheamus that Cesaro will be given a singles push, going forward. I think that this is a very good thing, based on just how talented the man really is. Personally, I believe that Cesaro may be the most underrated superstar in the whole RAW roster.

Now, I know that some of you will say that a win over No Way Jose is not a big deal, not because the man isn't talented, but because he's only been booked as a comedy character on TV. But I would still say that it's a great sign of things to come, because Cesaro could potentially be a top heel. Paul Heyman recognizes this and he's probably building Cesaro for the big leagues.

This was a step in the right direction, I felt. It also gave Jose some TV time.

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Revival Street Profits Roman Reigns Becky Lynch WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
Best and worst of WWE RAW under Paul Heyman: Explosive start, cringy segment
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (July 1)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: Big return, Unexpected partner for Roman Reigns?
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (8th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Blunders WWE should not make on the RAW before Extreme Rules (8 July 2019)
RELATED STORY
Predictions for the six matches announced for WWE television this week (7/7/19)
RELATED STORY
3 Things WWE could be planning on the RAW before Extreme Rules (8 July 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen this week: Bray Wyatt returns, Sting's challenge
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Update on Street Profits NXT status after RAW appearance
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us