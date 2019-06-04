Best and worst of WWE RAW before Super ShowDown- 3 Legends show up, Baffling decision

This was one of the better episodes of WWE RAW

RAW can be a chore to sit through on most weeks, in my opinion. SmackDown Live is an easier episode to sit through because it's faster-paced and also, an hour short.

Writing a three-hour weekly show is certainly no easy feat and WWE gets it wrong on most weeks, I feel. I personally thought that this week's show was a welcome change of pace with more good than bad.

Which is not to say that RAW was as good as an episode of NXT or even Impact Wrestling, which is a much easier show to enjoy than RAW on most weeks, but it was better than most weeks. I had no trouble at all coming up with a list of 'worsts' from the show.

So, without wasting your valuable time, I present the Best and Worst of RAW this week, for your reading pleasure.

#1 Best: The legends help pick up the pace

What do I mean by this ambiguous and unclear title? I thought that the first hour of RAW was really good but the second hour was a very weak portion of the show.

But then a whole bunch of legends would show up in the third hour and help pick the pace up quite significantly indeed. The Undertaker issued a challenge to Goldberg and the undertone of his message implied that he believed that Goldberg, the mythical warrior was a family man now who had gone soft.

Triple H and Randy Orton had this whole segment where they discussed each other's nether regions, and as corny as the lines were, the crowd was into the whole program. Both men are really good promos and they made the segment work.

I love how the crowd turned Orton babyface during the segment.

