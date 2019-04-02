×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 35- Rollins levels Lesnar!

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
5.51K   //    02 Apr 2019, 11:50 IST

This was such a strange episode of RAW before WrestleMania
This was such a strange episode of RAW before WrestleMania

By no means was RAW the worst show I have ever seen. But it was bad if you consider that it was a go-home show before WrestleMania because it lacked intensity and excitement in several parts. There was much to like about the three-hour long ride we witnessed. There was much to dislike about it, as well.

Let me separate the wheat from the chaff in this post-show review. Let me know your own thoughts and comments in the section below. Did you think that the show lived up to your expectations this week?

Also, how excited are you guys about WrestleMania? Do you think that the build-up has been good or has it been lacking?

I always get a chance to voice my thoughts through these articles, but I'd love to know your perspective too.

#1 Best: The women get arrested

We all know that the women will be main-eventing WrestleMania this year. This is truly a commendable feat and it speaks volumes about how far the women's division has come in the recent past. But truth be told, as amazing as this statistic may look on paper, none can dispute that Rousey vs. Lynch vs. Flair has been lacking in terms of a build. I felt like this week's segment was the shot in the arm that the match needed.

It was by no means a great piece of cinema, that will be reviewed and recalled by experts. It was a fun, trashy segment with three handcuffed women, who would not say die even when confronted with authorities. When you cuff their hands, they fight with their legs.

I think we all chuckled while this segment was happening. And who doesn't enjoy a laugh?

As I said in another article, this was either the best or worst thing that I've ever watched.

1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Revival Riott Squad Seth Rollins Ronda Rousey WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Raw (1st April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (1st April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: April 1st, 2019
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW - 2 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (25th Mar 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 3 things that WWE should have avoided on the show
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (28th January 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results February 11th 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (11th February 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us