Best and worst of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 35- Rollins levels Lesnar!

This was such a strange episode of RAW before WrestleMania

By no means was RAW the worst show I have ever seen. But it was bad if you consider that it was a go-home show before WrestleMania because it lacked intensity and excitement in several parts. There was much to like about the three-hour long ride we witnessed. There was much to dislike about it, as well.

Let me separate the wheat from the chaff in this post-show review. Let me know your own thoughts and comments in the section below. Did you think that the show lived up to your expectations this week?

Also, how excited are you guys about WrestleMania? Do you think that the build-up has been good or has it been lacking?

I always get a chance to voice my thoughts through these articles, but I'd love to know your perspective too.

#1 Best: The women get arrested

We all know that the women will be main-eventing WrestleMania this year. This is truly a commendable feat and it speaks volumes about how far the women's division has come in the recent past. But truth be told, as amazing as this statistic may look on paper, none can dispute that Rousey vs. Lynch vs. Flair has been lacking in terms of a build. I felt like this week's segment was the shot in the arm that the match needed.

It was by no means a great piece of cinema, that will be reviewed and recalled by experts. It was a fun, trashy segment with three handcuffed women, who would not say die even when confronted with authorities. When you cuff their hands, they fight with their legs.

I think we all chuckled while this segment was happening. And who doesn't enjoy a laugh?

As I said in another article, this was either the best or worst thing that I've ever watched.

