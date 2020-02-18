Best and worst of WWE RAW - Big hint about a WrestleMania feud, Mistake with Championship picture

Definitely not the best episode of WWE RAW I've watched

On certain weeks, I thank the stars that it's my job to review sports entertainment and well, earn a living from it. This was not one of those weeks, I'm afraid.

I thought that it was one of the weakest RAWs that I can remember watching, and there was way too much talking and not enough action across three hours. I don't think that there has been a weaker episode of RAW since Paul Heyman assumed control.

That said, there was some good during the show, and I shall elaborate upon the same in this week's 'Best and Worst' feature. As always, this is an open forum and if you disagree with me, or even if you don't, you have the right to leave a comment in the section below.

There is no right or wrong in pro wrestling, and the fact that we have differing opinions is what makes it so very cool.

#1 Best: Challenge made to The Undertaker on RAW?

Shawn Michaels was hailed as Mr. WrestleMania because he would always put on the best match on the card, come what may! AJ Styles made a triumphant return this week on the show and he usurped this nickname from the Show Stopper, lending credence to the rumors that he is on a collision course with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

Whether or not it will be a match as good as the ones The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels has had, remains to be seen for sure. But this is certainly a huge match and one with massive stakes too. It is definitely hard to call because one wonders if The Undertaker will put over the younger man or choose to reign supreme at WrestleMania.

One of the few good developments from this week's show, I thought.

