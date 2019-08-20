Best and worst of WWE RAW- Unexpected new alliance, Disappointing Championship reign?

Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler would begin this week's show

I'm curious to know what you thought about this week's show and so I invite you to leave a comment below.

For my part, I did not think that it was particularly bad at all, and I would even go so far as to say that there was no bad segment per se, that aired during the show. At the same time, it wasn't an extraordinary show where something memorable happened that will be remembered and cherished for days, months, and years on end either.

It was an okay show and I will rattle off what I liked and disliked from it in this article. The matches were really good, but the storytelling aspect of the show was lacking at a few points.

So, based on what you like about wrestling, you probably loved or hated this week's episode.

#1 Best: Bray Wyatt attacks Jerry Lawler

Bray Wyatt instantly became the biggest thing in sports entertainment when he made his re-debut at WWE SummerSlam, before a crowd that went 'Yowie Wowie' and 'that was awesome'. The Fiend would arrive with much fanfare and acclaim, but then to the surprise of one and all, he would not show up on the forthcoming episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown Live.

I suppose the strategy was to make The Fiend a special attraction and it was great to see Jerry 'The King' Lawler do the honors this time to put Wyatt over as the star that he is. The myth and lore of The Fiend grows by the day and in no time at all, WWE has found the successor to The Undertaker in its ranks.

Where will The Fiend show up next? Not knowing the answer to this question is the real beauty of the character!

