Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown after Clash of Champions- Brock Lesnar returns, Shane McMahon faces legal action

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 7.65K // 18 Sep 2019, 09:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's episode of SmackDown Live had ups and downs!

Okay, if you ask me to compare this week's episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown Live, I'd have to say that the Red Brand comes out on top. Honestly, the Blue Brand has its moments but overall, there was just something missing from the show.

I will chronicle what I thought was the best and worst of the program in this very article. I invite you to do the same in the comments section and let me know if you liked the episode of SmackDown that followed WWE Clash of Champions.

What do you think of Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston as a program, dear reader? Do you think that it's time for a brand new Champion?

Everyone on social media is buzzing about it, so let me begin with that point.

#1 Best: Kofi Kingston's biggest challenge yet

New WWE INSTANT CLASSIC

Kofi vs. Brock 10/10 #sdlive pic.twitter.com/YtZVRTt7EO — フレディ フロレス (@JobanyXudo) September 18, 2019

Kofi Kingston has been heavily protected as a Champion since he made history at WrestleMania, but all of that could be set to change on the very first episode of SmackDown on FOX, in my opinion. WWE needs a major headline coming out of the show and crowning a new champion is a really good way to go about things.

Kofi Kingston has pretty much run through all of the heels on SmackDown Live except for Rowan and Andrade, which means that Brock Lesnar is the perfect opponent for him at this juncture. Making Lesnar WWE Champion may not necessarily be the worst thing either, because it will make the title prestigious as well.

Kingston will be the underdog going up against Lesnar even though he is the Champion, in this case. And this could be a great way to shake things up on the blue brand and elevate babyfaces like Owens to potentially face Lesnar.

1 / 7 NEXT