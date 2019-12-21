Best and worst of WWE SmackDown after TLC- Interesting romance teased, Top stars missing

A lot of the fire of WWE TLC was extinguished

This week's episode of SmackDown certainly had both ups and downs in equal measure. Overall, I thought that it was a pretty fun show but maybe not a very eventful show.

Nothing of significance honestly happened during the course of the broadcast and this makes me believe that a lot of Superstars will remain in limbo until the Royal Rumble. Maybe individual storylines for WrestleMania will only kick in once the pay-per-view is over and done.

I suppose that it doesn't make a lot of sense to book individual storylines at the moment, as the concept of the next pay-per-view is an over-the-top-rope contest, where storylines aren't as important as other clashes. With that said, I invite you guys to leave a comment and rate every match from SmackDown at this link here.

#1 Best: Otis and Mandy

Otis gets a huge reception every week when he comes out to compete and I do strongly believe that WWE missed an opportunity by not having them take on The New Day at TLC. But they have redeemed themselves with a very interesting storyline romance between Otis and Mandy Rose.

This kind of storyline is definitely going to work because, in many ways, Otis represents the typical wrestling fan, a blue-collar man who's fallen for a girl who is way out of his league. And it also gives Mandy Rose something to do on television, in addition to allowing for a crossover male-female storyline to take place.

I especially loved the part when Mandy Rose hugged Otis after his match and instantly regretted it because she got sweat all over her dress. It may take Otis some time to woo Mandy Rose yet.

