Best and worst of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania- Paige returns, CM Punk chants

The SmackDown after WrestleMania 35 was quite a disappointing affair

Let me be honest for a minute here, dear readers. Usually, it's the other way around where RAW and SmackDown Live after WrestleMania overshadow the actual show. They feel like a breath of fresh air and a welcome change after the year of wrestling that was. This year, WrestleMania overshadowed the two shows that followed.

I mean at least RAW (results here) had a little cameo from The Undertaker and Dean Ambrose's exit to boast of. Literally, nothing of note happened during the course of SmackDown Live this week, I thought. It almost felt like WWE creative was tired after an extremely exhausting week.

I suppose WWE is saving the big surprises for the Superstar Shake-Up next week. To be honest, that really sounds a lot more interesting than what we were served this week.

Here's the best and worst of the show this week...

#1 Best: The return of Paige

"Next week, I'm going to be bringing an impressive tag team of my own."@RealPaigeWWE appears to be ready for the #SuperstarShakeUp NEXT WEEK! #SDLive #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/SNiGFyignd — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 10, 2019

I am a fan of just about any storyline that keeps you guessing about what's going to happen on the following show. Paige was in attendance at SmackDown Live, and she seemed to be scouting The IIconics as they defeated a local enhancement talent team. The match was over before it even began.

To be fair, I don't think Corey Graves gets enough credit for just how hilarious he can be when given the chance. He got the names of the local competitors wrong on more than one occasion, buying them in quite a hilarious manner. That was the high point of the match, truth be told.

But then Paige mentioned that she will be bringing in a team of her own, and the stakes changed forever. Who do you think it will be?

The Superstar Shake-Up should be quite thrilling!

