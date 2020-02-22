Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown - Huge Elimination Chamber match possibly confirmed, Mistake made in Wyatt-Goldberg segment?

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of SmackDown. It was an interesting episode on the blue brand this week and certainly a big upgrade from last week - which was an underwhelming episode as a whole.

We've been praising RAW for a while now since Paul Heyman has made some drastic "game-changing" moves to the Red brand and SmackDown has dipped in quality ever since the move to FOX.

However, as we know, all it takes is a few good episodes to regain any lost momentum and SmackDown certainly has the roster for it. It's simply the fact that RAW has been better in terms of superstar utilization.

Either way, this was the go-home show to WWE Super ShowDown and it added a decent amount of hype to the upcoming Saudi Arabia show that normally doesn't have much hype surrounding it. Either way, here were the ups and downs of SmackDown:

Best: A multi-man title match teased for WrestleMania?

John Morrison cutting a promo before the 8-man tag team match

The Usos and The New Day teased another feud in the opening segment of SmackDown. While we loved that and would prefer to see them go at it at the show of shows, the alternate isn't so bad - a multi-man tag team match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 36.

From the look of things, the teams involved will be The New Day, The Usos, John Morrison and The Miz, and possibly Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. For The Usos, it will mark the third year in a row where they'll be competing for the SmackDown Tag Team titles at WrestleMania - while it'll be the second time in three years for The New Day.

We expect The New Day to retain at Super ShowDown as title changes in Saudi Arabia are rare.

