Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live- Super-fast count, Top star missing

SmackDown Live wasn't the best show but had its moments

Honestly, a lot of us expected SmackDown to be a lot better than it eventually was, considering that this was the SummerSlam fallout show. It was an okay show, with good and bad moments.

I think that the good stuff was quite good and the bad stuff was really bad as well. I just didn't see the point of some stuff happening on the show, and in other cases, I was disappointed that certain things did not happen.

So, here is a rundown of the good, bad and ugly from this week's episode of SmackDown Live. Be sure to let me know if you agree or disagree with my assessment in the comments below.

I'm curious to know what you thought about the show as well!

#1 Best: Buddy Murphy's biggest match ever

There's a narrative among certain sections of the pro wrestling community that Roman Reigns cannot wrestle and it couldn't be further from the truth. Even though some may say that Buddy Murphy was clearly the better performer in the match, Roman Reigns is the star and the fact that Murphy got to have such a competitive match with the Big Dog made him an overnight sensation.

I would even say that this was bigger than Ali scoring a pinfall over Daniel Bryan when he first arrived at WWE SmackDown Live. There was a storyline, there was a reason why the two men were fighting and Roman Reigns even made Murphy seem like he could upset the Big Dog at more than one point.

After weeks of sitting on the sidelines and not getting his due, Murphy proved to the world that he is a top tier performer. I just hope that his push continues, building from this match.

