Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown- Mandy Rose breaks Otis' heart, Big issue with the main event revealed

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

One of the most compelling things on WWE television currently

I would say that SmackDown this week was a tale of two halves again. I did not much care for the first half of the show, but I thought that the second half was pretty good.

No two people will like the same things, so let me preface by saying that this 'Best and Worst' review is my opinion and my opinion only. You may choose to disagree with me and you have the space to voice your thoughts in the comments section below, and even pose questions to me, if you're so inclined.

I would love to interact with you guys on anything pro-wrestling related, so let's get some conversations going. And let me begin by asking you guys a question- what did you think of this week's show?

How has SmackDown been under the leadership of Mr. Bruce Prichard?

#1 Best: Dolph Ziggler gatecrashes Otis' Valentine's Day date

Otis is the sort of babyface that we all love so dearly

Everyone wanted to see Otis and Mandy Rose on their Valentine's Day date, and everyone was also rooting for the big man before Dolph Ziggler stepped into the picture. This is, by far, a significantly more compelling love triangle storyline than the Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley segments.

I know that a significant portion of the audience does not care for such skits, but at the end of the day, it builds Otis up as someone that the audience can sympathize with. Moreover, it gives Mandy Rose something to do beyond getting squashed on television and allows her character to be seen as something beyond merely 'God's Greatest Creation'. And this is the most interesting thing that Ziggler has been involved with since his feud with Goldberg, in my honest opinion.

1 / 5 NEXT