Best and worst of WWE SmackDown- Massive return & attack on Roman Reigns, Superstar misused?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown certainly had its moments

I wouldn't necessarily say that SmackDown this week was the most eventful show since the brand has moved to Friday nights, but it wasn't boring by any means. There was more good than bad, and a whole lot of 'average', in my opinion.

WWE SmackDown is certainly a much easier watch than WWE RAW is, in my books. The extra hour on RAW sometimes can be a little too much.

With that said, I present the best and worst of WWE SmackDown.

#1 Best: Robert Roode returns to action in a big way

WWE Superstars are human beings much like you and I and they're prone to make mistakes like you and me. I'm glad to see that Robert Roode is back at the same spot that he was in when he got suspended for violating the WWE Wellness Policy despite all the rumors to the contrary.

Robert Roode is one of the most rock-solid performers in the entire WWE roster and with his return, the heel faction of Ziggler, Corbin, and Roode can pose a real threat to The Bloodline, in my opinion, at least. Until now, The Revival were being thrust into this picture so that the heels outnumbered the babyfaces and it was an odd pairing indeed.

But most importantly, it was the only real surprise of the night and had it not come to pass, this show would have been easily forgotten by the WWE Universe.

