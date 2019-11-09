Best and worst of WWE SmackDown- NXT invasions continue, Corbin barks like a dog

Riju Dasgupta 09 Nov 2019, 12:49 IST

King Corbin barked like a dog on SmackDown this week

I realize that taped shows from the United Kingdom are very good. But even by those standards, I thought that this was an especially bad episode of SmackDown.

There were a few pleasant surprises through the course of the broadcast that I liked. But overall, it just seemed like not a lot of effort was put into the show at all.

Once again, I'm not going to fault the performers who risk life and limb for our entertainment. But when AEW and NXT put on incredible shows every single week, why is the Blue Brand so very far behind?

You are free to chime in and let me know if you agreed or disagreed with my assessment of this show, ladies and gentlemen of the internet.

#1 Best: The NXT invasions continue to take place

I have to commend WWE on the Survivor Series build thus far. Even though we know that Superstars from other brands can come to SmackDown, when Imperium and Shayna Baszler made their appearances, they were really cool moments.

I really liked the fact that Bayley has been on the receiving end of beatdowns from Shayna Baszler for two weeks now. The very same Bayley who was boasting on commentary was decimated by the Queen of Spades, who had a very intimidating staredown with Becky Lynch as well on RAW.

While Adam Cole may not seem as intimidating as the Champions on RAW and SmackDown in The Fiend and Brock Lesnar, Shayna Baszler may just be a lot more fearsome than Becky Lynch and Bayley are. The women's match at Survivor Series should be a match to watch out for because it is absolutely impossible to call. And a new star in Shayna Baszler may just be born at the said event, leading to a long-term feud featuring Horsewomen against Horsewomen from two different worlds.

