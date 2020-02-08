Best and worst of WWE SmackDown- Overlooked star shines, Big mistake with Goldberg

Goldberg and The Fiend are headed for a collision course

This week's episode of SmackDown was a very average show, in my personal opinion. There was a lot of good on the show for sure but I don't know if it was enough to warrant a thumbs-up rating, quite honestly.

But that said, there was definitely more than one positive to emerge from the show. I will tell you what I liked and what I did not during the course of this article.

As always, not only do I welcome your comments in the section below, but I encourage you to ask me questions and even question my assessment if you disagree with my point of view, dear reader. No two people view pro wrestling with the same lens, and if we get a conversation going, you may be able to spot something that may have escaped my attention.

And with that said, I begin my review of WWE SmackDown.

#1 Best: Elias shines

Really good performance by Elias, Cesaro, and Sami on the side. I have no complaints about that match. Cesaro probably deserves more, but a good match is a good match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YyqjKXL3Vf — Attitude Era Wrestling (@AEWAttitude) February 8, 2020

I know that the internet is pretty mad that Elias beat Cesaro but I'll be honest for a minute. I thought it was the right call to have Elias pin Cesaro. And I'll tell you why in this very section. So put away the Kleenex, and lend me your ear, dear reader.

Elias is one of those Superstars who's simply not found his footing as a babyface and even as a heel, even though he was incredibly over, he was hardly ever booked in an actual feud at all. He needed a program and he needed a big win to be taken seriously.

Braun Strowman will obviously need backup to take on Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and The Revival, all by himself right now. He's bound to call upon Elias and this will elevate him quite significantly indeed.

