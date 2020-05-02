Best and worst of WWE SmackDown- Possible end of a tag team unit, Baffling creative decision

Mandy Rose found herself laid out on this week's show

Some have said that SmackDown is the inferior show on WWE television, now that Paul Heyman is in charge of RAW and Bruce Prichard, who is not known to be nearly as much of a genius as his red brand counterpart is on the blue brand. However, in my opinion, SmackDown has been a significantly easier show to watch and enjoy.

It could be because SmackDown is an hour shorter than RAW is, but I genuinely think that it has been the better show over the past few weeks to me. Maybe it is because SmackDown has realized that it cannot come to rely on Roman Reigns for everything, that it needs to build the rest of the roster as well.

And while RAW is doing a commendable job in its own right, building stars like Austin Theory and even Angel Garza in a massive way, it seems like the stars on WWE SmackDown just have a better connection so to speak with the audience watching at home.

Here's my 'Best and Worst' of SmackD, delivered hot and fresh to you.

#1 Best: A singles push for Otis

Yes, the SmackDown tag team division may lose a very competent team in Heavy Machinery because of the way that Otis is being pushed to the moon. But we always knew from the moment that we first saw them in NXT that Otis and Tucker had one breakout star, and his name wasn't Tucker Knight.

Otis has gone on to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match and even if he doesn't win, this is a huge step up for him. He's one of the most likable Smackdown stars in recent times and his storyline with Mandy Rose has done wonders to help him reach the next level.