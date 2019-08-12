Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam - No Roman Reigns angle, Incredible debut

SummerSlam had a lot more good than bad, I felt

WWE may not always have the best weekly shows, but their pay-per-views always deliver. SummerSlam was a really good show, and as long as it was, I did not feel tired watching it.

Overall, I'd have to say that if WWE continues to carry the momentum they've accrued from SummerSlam, we could see a massive increase in ratings. SummerSlam had good matches and good storytelling in equal doses, and I quite liked it, because of this reason.

So, without wasting any more of your valuable time, here is the best and worst of SummerSlam. Feel free to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about the show.

Do you think that the increase in quality was a response to AEW All Out, coming very soon indeed?

#1 Best: The legends impress

Trish Stratus came back to Canada and put on one of the best matches that the women's division has seen in quite some time. I would even go so far as to say that it was better than both the women's title matches on the show, even though Becky Lynch vs. Natalya had some pretty cool moments too. Ember Moon and Bayley were fine, but it had no heat at all.

But the night belonged to Goldberg, whom Ziggler put over in a very big way. Ziggler even called Goldberg back to the ring after losing his match and had Goldberg deliver two devastating spears. There is nobody in sports entertainment that can make a spear look as devastating as Goldberg does.

With this match, Goldberg has erased the bad memories that came to be associated with him following his match with The Undertaker. It will be interesting to see who he is paired up against next...

