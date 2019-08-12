5 Reasons why an injured Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar clean at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 6.72K // 12 Aug 2019, 09:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins picked up a huge win over The Beast Incarnate

From the looks of it, Brock Lesnar had this match won. He'd attacked Seth Rollins on RAW, once in the ringside area and then again in the backstage area, a few weeks ago.

Rollins, nursing his injuries, came out to confront Lesnar not long after, and was once again brutalized by him which left him in a heap in the middle of the ring. Rollins was the clear underdog coming into the match and everyone thought that Lesnar had this one in the bag.

But then, after a hard-fought match, Seth Rollins picked up a clean victory against the WWE Universal Champion. Why was this decision made and how does this change things?

Let me give you 5 theories in the pages that follow as well as the following...

#5. Rollins needed a good showing

When Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, he was on the top of the world, as the No. 1 babyface in the company. But over time, because of his pairing with Becky Lynch and the mixed tag program that followed, he lost a lot of the steam and the momentum that he had. There came a point during SummerSlam where he was actually booed when he first appeared on the screen.

The only way to rectify this problem would be to have him be showcased as the man that he is, an athletic marvel who can go toe to toe with the biggest stars in the world and comes out on top in a match. There is none bigger than Brock Lesnar in the field of sports entertainment right now.

With this decisive win, Seth Rollins is back to being a man who can be respected and revered. Let's hope that WWE continues to keep him looking strong and dominant over the following months.

1 / 5 NEXT