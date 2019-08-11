WWE Rumors: Reason why Paul Heyman doesn't want Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion revealed

Paul Heyman; Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins; Vince McMahon

Paul Heyman being in charge means that Brock Lesnar will not be the WWE Universal Champion for long. It seems strange to hear that, doesn't it? Well, it appears that is exactly what the case might be soon.

Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue was recently on the Dropkick DiSKussions Podcast.

Vince McMahon, and not Paul Heyman, wants Brock Lesnar as Champion

There, he talked to Korey Gunz about the reason that he felt that Brock Lesnar would not be the WWE Universal Championship for too long, because, Paul Heyman, and not Vince McMahon, is in charge of the show.

"At this point, Vince McMahon is not in charge of the direction of this particular feud. Paul Heyman is in charge of RAW now. Paul Heyman knows that you can't have someone vanishing with the title so long. He's seen it, he's seen the effect of it."

Vince McMahon might have wanted Lesnar as a Champion, but this might be the difference-maker in the reigns of Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.

Why will Brock Lesnar not be the person that Paul Heyman chooses?

While this may seem strange, given the history of Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar, it appears that there is more going on behind the scenes, and Paul Heyman does not want the Championship to be held by someone who was not going to be there for a long time. Heyman does not want to have to depend on someone who might not be there on the day and wants to work with the Superstars who are there.

"You have got to remember, yes, Brock and Heyman have been paired up for a long time, but it was not Paul Heyman's decision to be paired up with Brock Lesnar again. It was a collective creative decision. Yes, Heyman has been involved quite a lot in this regard, he was, for example, one of the main voices for Finn Balor to be working with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Heyman wants to work with what he has. There are no guarantees that he has Brock Lesnar because that's down to Vince McMahon putting his hand in his pocket. You cannot just go to Vince and say, 'I want Brock this week, this week, this week, and this week.' It's not going to happen."

Going forward, it's going to be easy to see if this works or not. Even if Brock Lesnar does win and retain his title at SummerSlam, where he is set to take on Seth Rollins, he should lose the title quite soon.

Who do you think will be the 'Man' on Paul Heyman's RAW?

