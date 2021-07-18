5 best Bray Wyatt moments in WWE so far

Bray Wyatt has been a name on the lips of the WWE Universe for the past decade. The third-generation superstar has transformed the WWE product with his mysterious and terrifying personas, captivating the WWE Universe in the process.

Whether as the villainous cult leader Bray Wyatt, or as the absolutely terrifying The Fiend character, Wyatt has entertained us in a way that no other superstar has been able to do so. No matter what persona he portrays, he manages to make it something very special.

That being said, let's take a look at five of Bray Wyatt's best moments in WWE so far, starting with his introduction to the WWE Universe.

#5 Bray Wyatt as the leader of The Wyatt Family

Bray Wyatt arrived in WWE to lead The Wyatt Family in 2012. The initial members featured Luke Harper/Brodie Lee and Erick Rowan.

The group's first mini-run was on Triple H's black-and-gold brand NXT, before moving to Monday Night RAW. A number of superstars felt the wrath of the group, with Rowan wearing a sheep mask and Wyatt declaring everyone to 'Follow the Buzzards!"

The Wyatt family fell short in feuds with superstars such Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, The Shield and John Cena, before Bray set Harper and Rowan free, only to reunite the trio in 2015, which also saw the emergence of Braun Strowman joining the family for a short period.

Overall, the Wyatt family put Bray on the map with his ominous promos and his persona, which was unlike anything we'd seen in WWE before.

#4 Winning his first-ever WWE Championship

At the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in February 2017, Bray Wyatt shocked the world and won his first-ever WWE Championship.

That night, he defeated Baron Corbin, 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, The Miz and John Cena inside the most destructive structure in WWE history. It marked Bray's first-ever singles championship win in the WWE.

At the time of him capturing the WWE Championship, Wyatt was teaming up with 'The Viper' Randy Orton. It subsequently ended with the two competing against each other at WrestleMania 33, which saw Randy Orton end Wyatt's first reign. The feud continued after WrestleMania, where we saw the first-ever House of Horrors match take place in WWE.

Wyatt has not held the lucrative WWE Championship since this career-changing reign in 2017.

