Best of Impact Wrestling 'Against All Odds'- Big debut, return from retirement

Riju Dasgupta
Top 5 / Top 10
30 Mar 2019, 10:59 IST

Against All Odds did not live up to our expectations
Anyone who knows me is aware that I have a soft corner for Impact Wrestling in its various incarnations. While this series had been discontinued in the recent past, I'm glad that it is back once more. Impact is always an easier watch than RAW and SmackDown Live, and I'd assumed that this week would be no different. Especially considering that it was a special event dubbed 'Against All Odds'.

Unfortunately, the show was a real dampener on my spirits, truth be told. My colleague Greg Bush, who does results for Impact Wrestling on a weekly basis told me that this was the worst episode of the program since the move to the Pursuit Network. I caught up with the remaining episodes last night, and I must concur.

The build to Against All Odds has been better than the show itself. But it was still a noteworthy episode with several important moments, setting up the stage for the future.

If you managed to catch the episode, let me know your thoughts too.

#1 Best: Scarlett's debut

Believe it or not, I actually enjoyed a Glenn Gilbertti match in the year 2019, which is quite a feat considering I used to watch him wrestle in 1998. Even the announcers seemed impressed and they kept alluding to the fact that he's kept himself in great shape over the years. He actually sold very well and made Scarlett Bordeaux look like a million bucks.

I laughed quite a bit during the course of the Gilbertti-Bordeaux match, thanks to announcer Don Callis. Callis kept making comparisons between Bordeaux and Ricky Steamboat, putting her over to no end. Scarlett was fine, and that's all she needs to be, honestly.

Scarlett Bordeaux has won her first match in Impact Wrestling. What's next, I wonder?

