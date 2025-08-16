Best wishes to former WWE Superstar Saraya (Paige)

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 16, 2025 19:30 GMT
Saraya on AEW TV! (Image from Allelitewrestling.com)

Former WWE Superstar Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is currently a free agent following her departure from AEW. However, the multi-time champion has been busy with ventures outside the squared circle. It's another big week for her as she's celebrating her 33rd birthday.

Saraya was a part of the global juggernaut for over a decade. She joined the company in 2011 and was an active competitor until 2017. However, she was forced to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury, following which she took up non-wrestling roles in the company before eventually leaving in 2022. The former Divas Champion then joined AEW, where she made her in-ring return. However, her run with the company came to an end earlier this year.

Saraya has remained a part of the pro wrestling fraternity despite not being active inside the squared circle. She has appeared on podcasts and fan meets, and has even teased returning to WWE on multiple instances.

The former WWE Superstar remains a fan-favorite to this day. She will be celebrating her 33rd birthday on August 17, and for that, we would like to send her our best wishes.

Former WWE star Saraya recently shared an emotional personal update

While Saraya has been busy with outside-the-squared-circle ventures since her AEW departure, the 33-year-old recently announced that she's going through a tough time personally and will be taking a break from social media.

The former Divas Champion revealed that her dog, Lobster, had been sick for a while, with doctors suspecting cancer.

"I’ll start this off with saying HES ALIVE just so I don’t spook people with this kinda post. It’s also a long post but please stop and read ❤️That being said. He’s been a very sick boy... A few months ago I noticed he was having a severe cough. I immediately took him to the emergency vet and they told me he has a cancer mass in his lung and said they’re sorry there’s not much they can do. They gave me info for an oncologist because I refused to give up on him," she wrote.
Saraya added that the dog does not have cancer but is still very sick:

"This week has been torture but I got the news today he DOES NOT have cancer and it’s a bad fungal infection he picked up because when you do chemo your immune system is completely shot. Although my boy is very sick he’s a fighter and he is so strong! I love him so much! I am so grateful I get to have my sweet boy beside me. I’m so fu**ing happy. I cried happy tears today knowing I didn’t lose my best friend.. He’s my Lobster 🦞🥹❤️," she added.

In the comment section of the post, the former WWE Superstar noted that she will be taking time off from social media for a while.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
