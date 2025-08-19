Best wishes to WWE announcer Lilian Garcia

Lilian Garcia's name is arguably etched in WWE history as one of the most beloved non-wrestling personalities. She had an impactful full-time career in the sports entertainment juggernaut as a ring announcer for years. Since 2024, she has been sporadically appearing on special programs as an announcer.
The 59-year-old star was a full-time ring announcer in WWE from 1999 to 2009. She continued to make one-off appearances for the company between 2011 and 2019. Last October, Garcia made her much-awaited comeback after a lengthy absence following Samantha Irvin's departure from the company.
Garcia now works at select shows, including Saturday Night's Main Event. She is celebrating her 59th birthday today, on August 19, 2025. We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our best wishes to the legend on her special day.
Lilian Garcia talks about working under Triple H in WWE
Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Lilian Garcia discussed her experience working under the creative leadership of Triple H following her return to World Wrestling Entertainment.
Garcia disclosed that she was all alone, as her parents were no longer alive. The legend is single and lives independently in Atlanta and considers World Wrestling Entertainment her family.
"Working back with Triple H and seeing all of these people that I worked with for so many years, all the agents now that are the producers that are there. It's my family. I don't have my parents anymore, I didn't have kids, and I'm not in a relationship. I'm in Atlanta by myself. So it is my family, and that's what's so beautiful, and the fact that they [WWE] said, 'Look, we really want to work this out to keep you in some capacity here.' Man, that's music to my ears and just to my heart," Garcia said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]
It will be interesting to see when Lilian Garcia will make another appearance on World Wrestling Entertainment television.