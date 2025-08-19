Best wishes to WWE announcer Lilian Garcia

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 19, 2025 11:25 GMT
Lilian Garcia is legendary WWE announcer! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Lilian Garcia on WWE TV (Image credits: wwe.com)

Lilian Garcia's name is arguably etched in WWE history as one of the most beloved non-wrestling personalities. She had an impactful full-time career in the sports entertainment juggernaut as a ring announcer for years. Since 2024, she has been sporadically appearing on special programs as an announcer.

Ad

The 59-year-old star was a full-time ring announcer in WWE from 1999 to 2009. She continued to make one-off appearances for the company between 2011 and 2019. Last October, Garcia made her much-awaited comeback after a lengthy absence following Samantha Irvin's departure from the company.

Garcia now works at select shows, including Saturday Night's Main Event. She is celebrating her 59th birthday today, on August 19, 2025. We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our best wishes to the legend on her special day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Lilian Garcia talks about working under Triple H in WWE

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Lilian Garcia discussed her experience working under the creative leadership of Triple H following her return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Garcia disclosed that she was all alone, as her parents were no longer alive. The legend is single and lives independently in Atlanta and considers World Wrestling Entertainment her family.

Ad
"Working back with Triple H and seeing all of these people that I worked with for so many years, all the agents now that are the producers that are there. It's my family. I don't have my parents anymore, I didn't have kids, and I'm not in a relationship. I'm in Atlanta by myself. So it is my family, and that's what's so beautiful, and the fact that they [WWE] said, 'Look, we really want to work this out to keep you in some capacity here.' Man, that's music to my ears and just to my heart," Garcia said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see when Lilian Garcia will make another appearance on World Wrestling Entertainment television.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications