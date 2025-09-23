Best wishes to WWE legend Matt Hardy

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 23, 2025 09:43 GMT
Matt Hardy is WWE Legend! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Matt Hardy on WWE TV (Image credits: wwe.com)

Matt Hardy has not been part of WWE for years, as he continues to shine in other pro wrestling promotions. However, his name is forever etched in World Wrestling Entertainment's history books, as he has had legendary stints with the company in the past. Today, he has a big reason to celebrate.

Matt gained major recognition for his legendary run in WWE's tag team division, alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy, during the Attitude Era. He even had a successful stint as a singles wrestler. Fans fondly remember his feuds with Edge (Adam Copeland), Jeff, and Rey Mysterio.

WWE legend Matt Hardy is celebrating his 51st birthday on September 23, 2025. We at Sportskeeda would like to send our best wishes to the former United States Champion on the special occasion.

The Hardy Boyz are currently appearing in TNA Wrestling as a top tag team. TNA has been working closely with the Stamford-based promotion, which has created many crossover opportunities. Fans expect Matt and Jeff to have one final run on the global sports entertainment juggernaut's main roster before they wrap up their in-ring careers.

WWE icon Jeff Hardy reacts to how he felt about the situation involving Matt Hardy, Edge, and Lita

The real-life love triangle between Matt, Edge, and Lita was once one of the most talked-about topics in the world of professional wrestling. WWE later used the opportunity to come up with a high-profile storyline involving the trio.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Jeff Hardy was asked about the situation involving his brother, The Extreme Diva, and The Rated-R Superstar.

"It was. It was strange, and it was so real to me, you know. And it was very–I mean, I respect the hell out of it, man. How he was able to do that, you know, and get through it the way they did," Jeff said.

It will be interesting to see whether Matt Hardy returns to World Wrestling Entertainment in the near future for another run.

Edited by Pratik Singh
bell-icon Manage notifications