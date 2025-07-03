Matt Hardy reveals whether infamous Lita incident was real or a work

Matt Hardy recently appeared in an interview and confirmed whether the Byte This! incident with Lita was staged. The two stars were dating a long time ago, but she allegedly cheated on him with Edge.

The TNA star was then released by WWE but was brought back not long after. Hardy and The Rated-R Superstar used to be friends, but they became rivals. Matt made a surprise return on RAW in 2005 and attacked Edge backstage. He then confronted Lita via a phone call on an episode of Byte This! and things got very personal.

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Matt Hardy was asked if those were all real-life feelings that were playing out in front of the fans on Byte This! and how much of it was a work.

"Yeah, to a degree. But everybody was back on the same page. I mean, by that point, I was, yeah. When I was being hired back, we’d all talked and everybody was on the same page, and we were ready to do business. I mean, there were times where it was probably tough for people. [Tough for you?] Yeah, I think it was tough for everybody to a degree. You know, I mean, that’s emotionally taxing. That stuff is. But yeah, everybody was on the same page and we were just trying to work together and get it done," said Matt. [2:14:24-2:14:50]

Jeff Hardy on how he felt about the Matt Hardy, Lita, and Edge situation

The Charismatic Enigma was also on the show. When Jeff Hardy was asked if it was tough to watch from afar, he stated:

"It was. It was strange, and it was so real to me, you know. And it was very - I mean, I respect the hell out of it, man. How he was able to do that, you know, and get through it the way they did," said Jeff. [2:14:55-2:15:06]

The Matt Hardy and Edge feud ended after the former lost a Loser Leaves RAW and Money in the Bank Ladder match against the latter at WWE RAW Homecoming.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



