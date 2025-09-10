Best Wishes to WWE Legend Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Clash in Paris, when he was attacked by Roman Reigns.

His former ally wanted his shoes back after his win over Bronson Reed in France and choked out Paul Heyman to send a message to his former Wiseman. Heyman was reportedly hospitalised following the assault and hasn't been on WWE TV since.

That being said, best wishes are going out to Paul Heyman today as he celebrates his 60th Birthday. September 11th is a major milestone Birthday for The Oracle, and hopefully, he will be back on WWE TV soon to celebrate with his new team.

Heyman may not have been on RAW, but he was watching from home and had a number of comments for The Usos and a hint at what he is planning at home. Heyman shared the above Tweet midway through the show, which has the WWE Universe talking.

When will Paul Heyman make his return to WWE?

Heyman is taking some much-needed time away from WWE at present since he isn't needed for the current storyline. Seth Rollins is busy with his wife, AJ Lee, and CM Punk, while Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are in a storyline with The Usos.

Roman Reigns is also taking some time away at present since he is filming his scenes in Street Fighter. Heyman could make his return as part of Wrestlepalooza, since Triple H has already announced that this is where Cody Rhodes will return to WWE, or he could wait until after the show.

The fallout of the two high-profile matches for The Vision will be much more interesting if their Oracle is there to push them in the right direction and ensure they are prepared for the build-up to Crown Jewel Australia in a month's time.

