Best wishes to WWE legend Rikishi

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has had a stellar career in pro wrestling. While the icon is officially retired from full-time in-ring competition, he is actively contributing to the industry as an analyst and coach. Today, The Samoan Stinker has a special reason to celebrate.

The former Intercontinental Champion was last seen on the promotion's programming in November 2020. He appeared during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at WWE Survivor Series.

The real-life Bloodline member is celebrating his 60th birthday today, on October 11, 2025. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our best wishes to Rikishi on this special occasion.

Solo Sikoa recalls how WWE legend Rikishi used to threaten him

In an interview with TV Insider, former United States Champion and leader of MFT, Solo Sikoa, revealed how his father, Rikishi, used to threaten him that if he got bad grades, he would be Stinkfaced.

"My dad told me if I got bad grades, he was going to Stinkface [trademark move in the ring] me, so I made sure I got good grades. My dad was always on the road. He missed a lot of birthdays, Christmases, and anniversaries. I just knew he was grinding and working for our family," Sikoa said. [H/T: TVInsider]

Sikoa, alongside MFT and the returning Tama Tonga, made their presence felt on the go-home show edition of WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel: Perth. They ambushed Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura during their United States Championship match. Later on the same show, the heel faction had an intense face-off with The Wyatt Sicks.

All eyes are set on how the Triple H-led creative team will book the Sikoa-led faction in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see them lock horns with the Wyatts in a multi-person bout on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on The Samoan Stinker possibly returning to TV as MFT's manager? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

