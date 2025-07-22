Best wishes to WWE legend Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has dedicated his entire life to the pro wrestling business. Today is a very special occasion for The Heartbreak Kid.From being a top full-time wrestler to leading the charge for the up-and-coming talent, Shawn Michaels continues to evolve and adapt himself in the ever-changing business of the Stamford-based promotion. He is currently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE's development brand, NXT. While he continues to scale to new heights in his professional career, HBK has achieved yet another milestone in his life. Best wishes go out to Shawn Michaels as he turns 60 today (July 22, 2025).The Hall of Famer's fans have flooded social media with heartfelt birthday wishes and tributes. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish a happy 60th birthday to one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.Shawn Michaels opens up about a potential third WWE Hall of Fame inductionShawn Michaels has taken his rightful place in the Hall of Fame twice in his career, once individually and the other time as a member of D-Generation X.In an interview with Going Ringside earlier this year, The Heartbreak Kid said his match with The Undertaker deserved the “WWE Immortal Moment,&quot; an award that was introduced as part of the Hall of Fame this year to commemorate iconic matches.&quot;I think the one that many think easily goes in is myself vs. The Undertaker. But in my humble opinion, I believe there are numerous others. The good thing is I have eight fingers left, so I only got two Hall of Fame rings. If they wanna fill up the other eight, I have no problem with that.&quot;Speaking of The Deadman, he is set to appear on NXT tonight for a big confrontation with TNA World Champion Trick Williams. Will Shawn Michaels get involved between the two? Only time will tell.