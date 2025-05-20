Shawn Michaels reveals potential third WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE and Shawn Michaels will always be synonymous. Widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, Mr. WrestleMania dominated in and out of the ring for more than two decades. The Heartbreak Kid currently helps lead NXT and WWE developmental, and he could be up for a third Hall of Fame induction.

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had two iconic WrestleMania showdowns. The 25th Anniversary of the big event saw The Phenom defeat Michaels in over 30 minutes. One year later, WrestleMania 26 closed with Taker defeating Michaels in a 24-minute No DQ Streak vs. Career match. The match from WrestleMania 25 recently took the top spot on World Wrestling Entertainment's list of the 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever, while the Streak vs. Career match ranked #26.

Michaels is open to a third WWE Hall of Fame induction, as he is intrigued by the idea of the new Immortal Moment wing of the Hall of Fame, which this year inducted Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13. Speaking to Going Ringside, the 59-year-old commented on which match of his should be inducted first.

"I think the one that many think easily goes in is myself vs. The Undertaker. But in my humble opinion, I believe there are numerous others. The good thing is I have eight fingers left, so I only got two Hall of Fame rings. If they wanna fill up the other eight, I have no problem with that," Shawn Michaels said. [H/T to SEScoops]

Michaels was inducted into the Hall of Fame as an individual in 2011. In 2019, he and others were inducted as D-Generation X.

Shawn Michaels issues WWE NXT Battleground warning

World Wrestling Entertainment will host its third annual NXT Battleground PLE and eighth overall Battleground event on Sunday, May 25, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Shawn Michaels took to Instagram to share the Battleground poster. The company's SVP of Talent Development Creative warned those who come near the home of NXT in Florida.

"You don’t walk into our backyard without a fight. #WWEBattleground @WWENXT @peacock @netflix," Shawn Michaels wrote.

The Tampa Weekend Takeover will begin on Saturday with SNME 39. Battleground will be held on Sunday, followed by RAW on Monday and NXT on Tuesday. All events will be held at the Yuengling Center.

