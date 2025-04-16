WWE stuns fans with choice for Greatest WrestleMania Match Ever

WWE has made several big announcements to fuel the excitement and anticipation on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Officials have also made a few controversial decisions that drew immediate backlash from the WWE Universe. Now that WrestleMania 41 Week is here, fans are riled up over another announcement just made on the greatest 'Mania match ever.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment celebrated the 25th anniversary of WrestleMania on April 5, 2009. In front of more than 70,000 fans and nearly 1 million PPV buyers, Taker defeated Michaels in just under 31 minutes to extend The Streak to 17-0. The 2009 Match of the Year for WWE and Pro Wrestling Illustrated also topped numerous lists, including the company's 100 Best Matches To See Before You Die. Triple H declared it the greatest match ever, and Bret Hart had similar praise.

Ad

Trending

Officials released a viral ranking for Hart's match being inducted into the Hall of Fame this week. The victor and the defeated actually had heavy praise for themselves as well.

Mr. WrestleMania vs. The Phenom IV is The Greatest WrestleMania Match Ever, according to WWE. The company has fueled raging debates in recent weeks by counting down The 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever, especially with a ruling on The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan. Now the list has wrapped with The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels taking the award for their fourth televised one-on-one bout.

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

"Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever No. 1: WrestleMania XXV sets the stage for an instant classic as The Undertaker squares off against Shawn Michaels. Presented by #SinnersMovie," read the video description.

Ad

HBK and Taker returned to The Granddaddy of Them All one year later for WrestleMania XXVI. The 24-minute Streak vs. Career No DQ match saw Taker extend The Streak to 18-0, while Michaels was forced to retire until returning for one night only in 2018. Many labeled this the best WrestleMania main event ever.

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels set for WWE HOF

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker are both retired from in-ring action these days. However, the longtime friends and rivals remain relevant in the WWE Universe, both still with roles they work.

Ad

The Phenom and The Heartbreak Kid will be honoring those close to them at Friday's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Las Vegas. Taker will induct his wife, Michelle McCool. Michaels will induct the headliner, Triple H, who was surprised with the announcement by Taker and HBK.

Michaels and Taker are both previously inducted Hall of Famers. The current Senior Vice President of Talent Development & Creative was inducted as an individual in 2011 by Triple H and as a member of DX in 2019. Taker was inducted as an individual in 2022 by Vince McMahon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More