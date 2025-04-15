WWE issues statement on Steve Austin and Bret Hart ahead of Hall of Fame induction

The WWE Universe is buzzing as WrestleMania 41 week arrives. Officials have dropped surprises and announcements in the lead-up to the busiest show of the year, and their latest has caused yet another stir among fans and insiders. Days before their Hall of Fame induction, Steve Austin and Bret Hart are going viral for a statement by the promotion.

Stone Cold and The Hitman locked up more than 40 times from April 1996 to November 1997. A year after Austin won his 'Mania debut over Savio Vega, he went to war with Bret Hart in a 22-minute No DQ Submission Match at WrestleMania 13 in Chicago. The bloody bout was ended via decision by special referee Ken Shamrock. Like another iconic WrestleMania bout, Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat, many regard Hart vs. Austin as one of the most iconic ever.

WWE officials have caused a stir in the lead-up to The Showcase of the Immortals by counting down The 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever. The recent announcement on The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan was an especially hot topic of discussion, and now officials have ranked Hart vs. Austin in the #2 spot just days before CM Punk inducts The Texas Rattlesnake as a two-time Hall of Famer, and The Excellence of Execution as a three-time inductee.

"Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever No. 2: Bret Hart takes on 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in a No Disqualification Submission Match at WrestleMania 13, with Ken Shamrock serving as Special Guest Referee. Presented by #SinnersMovie," read the caption.

WWE is expected to name the greatest 'Mania match ever before the week is over, perhaps on Wednesday. The top spot is rumored to go to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, but the list has been unpredictable at times, which we saw with a historic women's match earlier this week.

Updated WWE Hall of Fame lineup for Friday

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its 26th Hall of Fame induction ceremony this Saturday at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Below is the lineup:

Triple H as the headline inductee, inducted by Shawn Michaels; Michelle McCool as a women's inductee, inducted by The Undertaker; Lex Luger as an individual inductee, inducted by Diamond Dallas Page; The Natural Disasters as the tag team inductees, inductor TBA; Immortal Moment: Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13, inducted by CM Punk; Legacy Wing: Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., Ivan Koloff.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole have been confirmed as hosts for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year. The special will begin on Peacock shortly after SmackDown ends at 1 am ET from T-Mobile Arena.

