Best wishes to WWE legend Torrie Wilson

The WWE Universe cannot talk about women's wrestling without mentioning Torrie Wilson. Even today, she is the subject of much discussion, but for a very special reason.It can be argued that wrestling wasn't always her strong suit, but she appealed to a broader audience during the Attitude Era. Wilson hasn't been active full-time but took her rightful place in the Hall of Fame in 2019 for her significant contributions to the Stamford-based promotion.Today, fans have come together to celebrate her milestone moment in life. Best wishes go out to WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson as she turns 50 today (July 24, 2025).Fans have taken to social media to send their warm wishes to her. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish a happy 50th birthday to the legend Torrie Wilson.Does WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson have one more match left in her?Torrie Wilson was most recently seen on TV during Evolution earlier this month. She didn't compete at the show, but was shown in attendance along with other female legends. She was also one of the panelists during the Countdown show.Wilson revealed that she brought her ring gear with her and was ready to perform at the event in case WWE changed their mind.&quot;I'm not going to lie, when they called me to come today, they said it would not be in the ring. But I immediately went and bought myself some material to have some gear made just in case they change their mind,&quot; she said. The Attitude Era star hasn't competed in the ring since the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. With her in-ring days behind her, Torrie Wilson remains open to the idea of getting involved in an on-screen capacity.She recently expressed her desire to be the manager of The New Day. Will Triple H bring her back anytime soon? Only time will tell.